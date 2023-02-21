Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 555 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.9 %

CPB opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

