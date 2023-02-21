Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $112,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after buying an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $486,104,000 after buying an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Teleflex Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

