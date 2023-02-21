Whirlpool Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $148.28. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 32.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.