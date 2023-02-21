HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 642.10 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,275.00. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 643.80 ($7.75). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 567 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 522.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 698.50 ($8.41).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

