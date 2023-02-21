Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

