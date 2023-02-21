Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.