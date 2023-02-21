Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. Walmart also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

