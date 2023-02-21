Cryoport (CYRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cryoport Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cryoport by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,283 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

