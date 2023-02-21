HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $28.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.