TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. TXO Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

