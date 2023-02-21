Piper Sandler Raises Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $46.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 158.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

TVTX opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $30.35.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

