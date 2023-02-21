Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.