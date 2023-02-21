Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ekso Bionics

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

