Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY24 guidance to ~$15.86 EPS.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.28. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

