Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
