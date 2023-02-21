Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alector Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alector Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

