Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alector Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALEC. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

