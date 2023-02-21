CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CNP opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.