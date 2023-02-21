B2Gold (BTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter valued at $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

