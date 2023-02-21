Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RBA opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.