Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Announces Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of RBA opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
- How to Make Money with Penny Stocks
- The Real Super Bowl Winner: DraftKings
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.