Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.
NYSE FLR opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $37.73.
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
