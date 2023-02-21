RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

RingCentral stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $155.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.87.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock worth $2,229,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $31,316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

