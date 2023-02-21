Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,089 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 99,723 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

