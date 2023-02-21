Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 24,416 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 24,416 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102,178 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 9,158,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $141,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.