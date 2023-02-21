Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,771 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 640.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $316.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $513.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

