FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 128.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

