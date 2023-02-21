Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,904 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 32,849 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

eBay stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About eBay

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

