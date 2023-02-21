Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,210 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 52.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

ZBH opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

