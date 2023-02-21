Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Raymond James by 14.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,521 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after buying an additional 288,769 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.
Raymond James stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.45. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.
