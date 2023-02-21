UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.62% of TG Venture Acquisition worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 287,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 255,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Venture Acquisition by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

TGVC opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

