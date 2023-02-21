FORA Capital LLC Has $531,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.55.

ANSS opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.43.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

