FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.
Qualys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $118.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.92. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.58.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
