Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.