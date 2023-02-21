Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Clorox were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

