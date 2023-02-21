MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

