Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

