Aviva PLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,261 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in PG&E by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 107.4% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 323.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,747 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

