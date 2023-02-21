Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 191,809 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

SH stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

