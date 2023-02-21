Aviva PLC Sells 153,732 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,732 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $17,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,381,000 after purchasing an additional 694,851 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 113,556 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 178.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 890,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 570,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 742,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MakeMyTrip from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.