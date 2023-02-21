Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.56 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

