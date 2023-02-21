Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 584,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after buying an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,805 shares of company stock worth $11,048,986. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.