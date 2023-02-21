iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

