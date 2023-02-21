Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 320 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NetApp were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

