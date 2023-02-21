Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

