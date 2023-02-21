Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $35,211,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $265.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

