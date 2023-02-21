Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

Shares of DE stock opened at $433.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.30 and its 200 day moving average is $397.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

