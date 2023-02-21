Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 228,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 108,140 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 357,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.