Axa S.A. Sells 77,024 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,024 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE RY opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

