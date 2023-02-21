Aviva PLC Buys 101,913 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,913 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.20% of UGI worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after buying an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 456,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,644,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE UGI opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

