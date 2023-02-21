Axa S.A. Takes $30.94 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 640,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ball Price Performance

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

