Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $30,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

INFY opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

