Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $17,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.8% in the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 14,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

