Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $28,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Insider Activity

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.